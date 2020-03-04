Geely's New SUV Helps Prevent Viruses, Bacteria From Coming Inside The Cabin

The threat from Coronavirus is very, very real! And Chinese car manufacturer, Geely, who also owns Volvo and Lotus brands, says that its new SUV, the Icon, has an air filtration system which can prevent microorganisms like viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin. Could it prevent the COVID-19 virus too? Well, it hasn't been proved yet, but the company believes so. With China being one of the worst hit nations and also the origin of the deadly Coronavirus, a car like this will be very much welcome! As a response to the new Coronavirus epidemic, Geely Auto developed a new intelligent air purification system (IAPS) that is N95 certified. Geely says this is highly efficient and the air purification system works in tandem with the SUV's air conditioner to isolate and eliminate harmful elements in the cabin air including bacteria and viruses.

(The air filtration system of the Geely Icon gets a N95 rating and can prevent microorganisms from entering the cabin)

Showcased as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, the Geely Icon SUV uses a minimalistic analogue-inspired design. Geely received over 30,000 pre-orders for the Icon SUV as well. The SUV was designed with inputs from Geely's five global design centres across the globe.

Speaking online at the Icon launch event, Geely Auto Group President and CEO, An Conghui said "Geely ICON's launch not only showcases the core strength of Geely's global development network, it also shows our forward thinking and demonstrates the high-tech digital future we are all moving toward. It represents Geely's leap from merely meeting user demands to creating leading trends. Just as the Geely ICON will become a new icon for global SUVs, Geely Auto will also become an icon in terms of automotive technologies and global auto brands"

(The Geely Icon was first showcased as a concept model at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show)

The Geely Icon is the first in its segment to have a 48V mild hybrid system. The 48V system is paired with Geely Auto's leading 1.5T engine that offers 130 kWh of power and 255 Nm of torque by itself. The addition of the 48V system provides a further 10 kWh power and 45 Nm of torque giving a total of 140 kWh and 300 Nm. The Icon gets Geely Auto's 7 Speed dual-clutch transmission and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.9 seconds.

(The cabin of the Geely Icon also uses a milnimalist theme and it looks good too)

The cabin of the Icon again uses a minimalist feel and gets air vents in the shape of an infinity loop, like the headlamps mounted on the bumper. The dashboard itself gets two 10.25-inch touchscreens which offer connectivity options through the GKUI Geely smart ecosystem. The Icon SUV also features L2+ intelligent driving technology enabled by its 12 ultrasonic radars and 5 HD cameras. It features cruise control, lane keep assistance, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian recognition and so on. The car also gets a 360 degree camera as well.

