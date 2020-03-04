New Cars and Bikes in India

Geely's New SUV Helps Prevent Viruses, Bacteria From Coming Inside The Cabin

With the Coronavirus scare looming large, Chinese manufacturer Geely, has revealed a new SUV called Icon, which has an N95 level of air filtration and can prevent microorganisms like viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Geely Icon SUV gets N95 certified air filtration system

Highlights

  • The Geely Icon's air filtration system is N95 rated
  • It was first showcased as a concept model at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show
  • The Geely Icon can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.9 seconds

The threat from Coronavirus is very, very real! And Chinese car manufacturer, Geely, who also owns Volvo and Lotus brands, says that its new SUV, the Icon, has an air filtration system which can prevent microorganisms like viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin. Could it prevent the COVID-19 virus too? Well, it hasn't been proved yet, but the company believes so. With China being one of the worst hit nations and also the origin of the deadly Coronavirus, a car like this will be very much welcome! As a response to the new Coronavirus epidemic, Geely Auto developed a new intelligent air purification system (IAPS) that is N95 certified. Geely says this is highly efficient and the air purification system works in tandem with the SUV's air conditioner to isolate and eliminate harmful elements in the cabin air including bacteria and viruses.

Also Read: Coronavirus Concerns Loom Over Auto Industry

micvshc4

(The air filtration system of the Geely Icon gets a N95 rating and can prevent microorganisms from entering the cabin)

Showcased as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, the Geely Icon SUV uses a minimalistic analogue-inspired design. Geely received over 30,000 pre-orders for the Icon SUV as well. The SUV was designed with inputs from Geely's five global design centres across the globe.

Speaking online at the Icon launch event, Geely Auto Group President and CEO, An Conghui said "Geely ICON's launch not only showcases the core strength of Geely's global development network, it also shows our forward thinking and demonstrates the high-tech digital future we are all moving toward. It represents Geely's leap from merely meeting user demands to creating leading trends. Just as the Geely ICON will become a new icon for global SUVs, Geely Auto will also become an icon in terms of automotive technologies and global auto brands"

dn9pnip

(The Geely Icon was first showcased as a concept model at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show)

The Geely Icon is the first in its segment to have a 48V mild hybrid system. The 48V system is paired with Geely Auto's leading 1.5T engine that offers 130 kWh of power and 255 Nm of torque by itself. The addition of the 48V system provides a further 10 kWh power and 45 Nm of torque giving a total of 140 kWh and 300 Nm. The Icon gets Geely Auto's 7 Speed dual-clutch transmission and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.9 seconds.

iu0mcb4o

(The cabin of the Geely Icon also uses a milnimalist theme and it looks good too)

0 Comments

The cabin of the Icon again uses a minimalist feel and gets air vents in the shape of an infinity loop, like the headlamps mounted on the bumper. The dashboard itself gets two 10.25-inch touchscreens which offer connectivity options through the GKUI Geely smart ecosystem. The Icon SUV also features L2+ intelligent driving technology enabled by its 12 ultrasonic radars and 5 HD cameras. It features cruise control, lane keep assistance, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian recognition and so on. The car also gets a 360 degree camera as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.89 - 10.62 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Royal Enfield Records 2 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Royal Enfield Records 2 Per Cent Growth
2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far
2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities