Gautam Singhania Elected To FIA World Motor Sports Council; Replaces Vijay Mallya

In a big step up for Indian motorsport, avid racer and industrialist Gautam Singhania has been elected in the FIA World Motor Sports Council (WMSC) during the FIA Annual General Assembly in Paris on Friday. Singhania replaces Indian motorsport body's earlier representative Sahara Force India F1 boss Vijay Mallya, who stepped down from the post in July this year. The industrialist was one of the 14 members to be elected on the council from different parts of the world, who were elected out of 22 nominees. Singhania won by a healthy 82 votes.

Speaking on his win, Gautam Singhania said, "I am elated and excited to be elected like this. It's a privilege and honour for me and I will do my best. I thank the members of the FMSCI for their support. I am a driver and an enthusiast so I understand the issues that need to be addressed."

Akbar Ebrahim, President of the FMSCI, has been named as the Deputy Titular and will represent India in the WMSC along with Singhania. As many as 17 out of 20 nominated members were also co-opted in various FIA Sporting Commissions.

Delighted with the victory, Akbar Ebrahim said, "I am really glad that Mr Gautam Singhania has been elected. It gives us great satisfaction to note that an Indian will be a board member of the FIA World Motor Sports Council. I would like to thank Mr Jean Todt, President FIA, and all the FIA General Assembly members for all the support extended to India, the FMSCI and to Mr Gautam Singhania."

"It is also a matter of pride that 17 of our nominated members have been co-opted in various FIA Sporting Commissions. This is the highest Indian representation in the FIA till date," he added.

The WMSC comprises 14 members, apart from the seven Vice-Presidents and one Deputy President. It deals with all the FIA global sporting matters for all its sporting disciplines and the term for the elected members is for four years.

The FIA's General Assembly also saw Jean Todt became re-elected as the president of the FIA for a third and final term. Todt stood unopposed and will now preside over the FIA until the end of 2021.

