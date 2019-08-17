Gaurav Gill Nominated For Arjuna Award 2019

In a big step up for the world of Indian motorsport, ace rally driver Gaurav Gill has been nominated for the Arjuna Award 2019. The selection committee for the Sports Awards 2019 announced its recommended list of names for the honour this year and Gill's name has been added owing to his impressive run in rallying over the past years. The awards will be officially announced on September 25, 2019, and Gill is most certain to bestowed with the honour. The award certainly comes as long due for the driver, while also helping create recognition for Indian motorsport. Started in 1961, the Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the outstanding achievement in sports and remains the highest civilian honour for sports in the country.

Gaurav Gill has not only been consistent with rallying events in India but has carved a name for himself with three victories in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) as well. The 37-year-old won the APRC in 2013, 2016 and 2017 with Team MRF-Skoda. He has also won the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) six times over the years, apart from winning a number of domestic motorsport events. Gill also has the reputation of winning the Dakshin Dare everytime has has participated in it. The previous year also saw the driver compete in WRC2 as a non-priority entry, which will be followed by three rounds this year - Rally Turkey, Wales Rally GB and Rally Australia. He is also competing in the 2019 INRC with Team Mahindra Adventure.

Gaurav Gill with Team Mahindra Adventure co-driver Musa Sherif after winning the 2019 Dakshin Dare

With a motorsport career spanning two decades, Gaurav Gill won the National Motocross Championship in 1999 and followed it up by participating in Raid-de-Himalaya in 2000. He went on to participate in the National Road Racing Championship finishing as a runner-up in 2003, while winning it the next year. Gaurav won the National Rally Championship in 2007 with Team MRF, while also making his APRC debut the same year. Gill also participated in the Production World Rally Championship (PWRC), now known as the WRC3, in 2008 and 2009. The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) had previously nominated Gill's name three times in the past years, given his impressive form in the sport.

Apart from Gill, the 2019 Arjuna Awards have received 18 other nominations including cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, boxer Sonia Lather, wrestler Pooja Dhanda among others.

