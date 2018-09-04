New Cars and Bikes in India

Gaurav Gill And Musa Sherif Lead Day 1 Of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018

Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill took the lead on the opening day of the 10th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare that spans across 2000 km and three states.

View Photos
Mahindra Adventure's Gaurav Gill completed the 129 km long Day 1 in 2h25m47s

The 10th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare is being held over 2000 km and will traverse through the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. The first round of the rally saw cars compete in three special stages through dirt and gravel, with a total distance of 129 km. The bikes, on the other hand, covered a total distance of 86.42 km across two special stages. Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill leads the on opening day of the Dakshin Dare rally in Davangere, Karnataka for cars, while Yuva Kumar takes the lead in the two-wheeler category.  

Gill, who has also been showing his mettle in World Rally Championship this year, completed the three special stages of the day in 2h25m47s. Gill and co-driver Musa Sherif driving the rally-spec XUV500 for Mahindra Adventure, were a good 5 minutes faster than teammates Philippos Matthai with co-driver VVS Moorthy, with the latter completing the stage in 2h30m19s. Coming in third on Day 1 were Amittrajit Ghosh with Ashwin Naik, with a time of 2h30m24s, just 5 seconds behind Philippos Matthai.

It was a slow start for Gill and Sherif on Day 1 and the driver only managed to pick up pace as the day progressed. The terrain posed a tough challenge for the rally specialist. Speaking about his performance, Gill said, "We were not aware of the terrain and there was lot of gravel on the tracks. I usually scorch the track but here I had to be cautious and slide through the corners rather than coming in fast."

us3hnqmg

(Defending champion Suresh Rana lost 7 minutes after a puncture on Special Stage 1)

Advertisement

For defending champion Suresh Rana of Team Maruti Suzuki, the driver picked up a puncture in the first special stage itself, which cost the driver 7 precious minutes and eventually finished fourth. Rana will now be looking to fight back  into the lead over the next four days.

In the two-wheeler category, Yuva Kumar took the lead on the opening day with a time of 1h43m30s, while coming in second was Vishwas SD with a time of 1h48m22s. Akash Aithal took the third place completing the leg in 1h49m29s.

In the TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) category, Vinay Kumar and Ravi Kumar recorded the least penalty of 01.47s to top the charts on day 1. Srikanth and Raghuraman with penalty points of 01.53s finished second. Pramod Vig and Prakash M finished third with penalty points of 02.00s
 
Results

0 Comments

4WD - Above 1851 cc
1) Gaurav Gill & Musa Sherif (Team Mahindra Adventure) -2:25:47s
2) Philippos Matthai & VVS Moorthy - 2:30:19s
3) Amittrajit Ghosh/Ashwin Naik (Team Mahindra Adventure) - 2:30:24s
 
Bike
1) Yuva Kumar - 1:43:30s
2) Vishwas S D - 1:48:22s
3) Akash Aital - 1:49:29s
 
TSD
1) Vinay Kumar & Ravi Kumar (00:01:47s)
2) Srikanth & Raghuraman (00:01:53s)
3) Pramod Vig & Prakash M (00:02:00s)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018 Maruti Suzuki Motorsport motorsport India Rally Rally India Gaurav Gill Suresh Rana Amittrajit Ghosh

Latest News

Mahindra Marazzo Also Gets This DC Custom Edition At Launch
Mahindra Marazzo Also Gets This DC Custom Edition At Launch
Gaurav Gill And Musa Sherif Lead Day 1 Of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018
Gaurav Gill And Musa Sherif Lead Day 1 Of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018
Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Version To Arrive With BS6 Norms In 2020
Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Version To Arrive With BS6 Norms In 2020
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

128 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

105 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

26 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Omni
Maruti Suzuki Omni
₹ 3 - 3.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities