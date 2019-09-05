New Cars and Bikes in India

Nitin Gadkari Says Govt Has No Intention Of Banning Petrol Or Diesel Vehicles

Gadkari said there is a concern that the government will ban internal combustion engine vehicles, but it is well aware of the contribution that Indias automobile industry is making to the countrys exports and employment.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India today said that the government has no intentions of banning petrol or diesel cars in the country. Gadkari said there is a concern that the government will ban internal combustion engine vehicles, but it is well aware of the contribution that India's automobile industry is making to the country's exports and employment. He said that the industry had witnessed high volumes in terms of exports.

0 Comments

The automobile industry in the country is worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore, and it has to move to cleaner sources of fuel as pollution remains a pressing issue for the country. However, he stated that it was not fair to blame only vehicles for the problem of pollution but they share some of the onus. The pollution in Delhi has been criticised across the world and air pollution has affected the health of everyone. The government had devised a ₹  50000 crore of plan for Delhi to identify spots which cause pollution and thanks to its intervention, 29 per cent pollution in Delhi has been controlled. Reducing pollution is in national interest, Gadkari said. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Evolet Launches Electric Two-Wheelers In India; Prices Start At Rs. 39,499
Evolet Launches Electric Two-Wheelers In India; Prices Start At Rs. 39,499
MG Hector Bookings To Resume In October
MG Hector Bookings To Resume In October
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities