Nitin Gadkari Says Govt Has No Intention Of Banning Petrol Or Diesel Vehicles

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India today said that the government has no intentions of banning petrol or diesel cars in the country. Gadkari said there is a concern that the government will ban internal combustion engine vehicles, but it is well aware of the contribution that India's automobile industry is making to the country's exports and employment. He said that the industry had witnessed high volumes in terms of exports.

The automobile industry in the country is worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore, and it has to move to cleaner sources of fuel as pollution remains a pressing issue for the country. However, he stated that it was not fair to blame only vehicles for the problem of pollution but they share some of the onus. The pollution in Delhi has been criticised across the world and air pollution has affected the health of everyone. The government had devised a ₹ 50000 crore of plan for Delhi to identify spots which cause pollution and thanks to its intervention, 29 per cent pollution in Delhi has been controlled. Reducing pollution is in national interest, Gadkari said.

