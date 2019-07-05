Future Models From Fiat Chrysler To Get ZF's 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has nominated ZF Friedrichshafen AG as its global transmission supplier for rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles with front-longitudinal drive configuration. ZF will supply the new 8-speed automatic transmission to the company and this makes it the second largest single order in ZF's history. The latest version of ZF's 8-speed transmission has been further optimized and features an integrated electric drive for hybrid variants. The lead production facility for the new (and fourth) transmission generation, which will start series production in 2022, will be ZF's plant in Saarbruecken. The company also plans to start production of the technology at further locations including the USA and China in the future.

The new 8-speed automatic transmission could be installed in almost all vehicle segments with a front-longitudinal drive configuration. A technical innovation of the upgraded transmission is the integration of the electric drive. With this, ZF supports its customers in achieving their CO2 reduction goals. With this modular transmission concept, manufacturers will be able to easily change from one transmission variant to another which gives them the flexibility to react to market requirements.

ZF's CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider said, "We are pleased being nominated as global transmission supplier by FCA. This is our second major order for the new 8HP and it confirms our strategy to focus on plug-in hybrids as an every-day solution and to develop attractive products in these areas"

