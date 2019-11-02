Fully-Electric Audi e-Tron SUV Tops Norway's October Car Sales

The fully-electric Audi e-Tron SUV has become the top-selling vehicle in Norway, for the month of October 2019. According to the registration data shared by the Norwegian Road Federation, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker delivered 879 units of the Audi e-Tron electric SUV in Norway last month. With this, the e-Tron also surpassed the Volkswagen Golf, which now holds second place with 748 cars, according to the registration data. Currently, the German automaker's fully-electric e-Tron SUV holds an 8.3 per cent market share.

As for the Tesla Model 3, the electric sedan continued to remain the country's top-selling car when the year-to-date data was calculated. However, the sales for the month of October fell to a market share of just 1.2 per cent.

The Tesla Model 3 continued to remain the country's top-selling car in year-to-date data sales

In total, 35.7 per cent of all cars sold in Norway last month were electric. This is not surprising considering, Norway has been one of the flagbearers of the electric vehicles, and is currently among the top 5 countries to have the highest penetration of electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars. In fact, Norway is seeking to end the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars by the middle of the next decade. Thus to promote electric vehicles, the country also exempts battery-powered vehicles from the taxes that are imposed on petrol and diesel engines.

The Audi e-Tron two electric motors, one on each axle, a 125 kW unit and 140 kW unit respectively, offering a combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp, along with a peak torque of 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode. The e-Tron can be charged in close to 8 and a half hours using a normal charging point while a fast charger can fully charge it in just 40 minutes.

The Audi e-Tron SUV made its official debut in India In August and is expected to be launched towards the end of 2019.

