New Cars and Bikes in India

Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season

Petrol and diesel are now being sold at Rs 78.99 and Rs 73.53 per litre respectively in the national capital.

View Photos
Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a decrease of 19 and 11 paise respectively

Fuel prices continue to witness a downfall on Saturday, with petrol and diesel now being sold at Rs 78.99 and Rs 73.53 per litre respectively in the national capital.

Compared to Friday, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a decrease of 19 and 11 paise respectively in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailed at Rs 84.49 per litre (decrease by 19 paise) and Rs 77.06 per litre (decrease by 12 paise) respectively. Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

0 Comments

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Fuel Prices India Fuel Price Fuel petrol price diesel price

Latest News

Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities