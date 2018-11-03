Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season

Fuel prices continue to witness a downfall on Saturday, with petrol and diesel now being sold at Rs 78.99 and Rs 73.53 per litre respectively in the national capital.

Compared to Friday, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a decrease of 19 and 11 paise respectively in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailed at Rs 84.49 per litre (decrease by 19 paise) and Rs 77.06 per litre (decrease by 12 paise) respectively. Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

