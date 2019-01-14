New Cars and Bikes in India

Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019

The beginning of the third week in the new year has already seen petrol prices breach the Rs. 70 mark in the national capital and this is the first time it has happened in 2019.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being retailed at Rs. 75.77 and Rs. 67.18 per litre respectively

After a fall in prices of fuel prices over the past few days, the upward trend has finally begun. The cost of petrol and diesel witnessed an upward trend with petrol and diesel being sold at ₹ 70.13 and ₹ 64.18 per litre respectively in New Delhi. The beginning of the third week in the new year has already seen petrol prices breach the ₹ 70 mark in the national capital and this is the first time it has happened in 2019. Petrol prices saw a hike of 38 paise in Delhi while diesel prices went up by 49 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being retailed at ₹ 75.77 and ₹ 67.18 per litre respectively. This is the sixth occasion when fuel prices have gone up this year. Petrol prices in Kolkata stood at ₹ 75.77 per litre, ₹ 72.79 per litre in Chennai while diesel prices stood at ₹ 65.95 per litre, ₹ 67.78 per litre respectively.

Global crude oil rates have gained strength after the implementation of production cuts by top producers, recovering from levels below $50 a barrel registered last month.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India
