New Cars and Bikes in India

Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve

Fuel prices dropped to their lowest ahead of the New Year's holiday with prices now at Rs. 69.04 per litre for petrol and Rs. 63.32 per litre for diesel in Delhi.

View Photos

Petrol and diesel prices saw a further decline in prices across the country as we head closer to the new year. On December 30, Sunday, petrol prices were slashed by 22-24 paise, while prices on diesel dropped by 23-25 paise. The price for petrol in Delhi now standard at ₹ 69.04 per litre while that for diesel is now at ₹ 63.32 per litre. Fuel prices have been on a steady decline since the last few weeks, which will only encourage the auto industry once again after a tumultuous festive season that saw petrol and diesel prices at its highest. 

Pricesin Mumbai too have seen a reduction with petrol now priced at ₹ 74.67 per litre, as against ₹ 74.89 yesterday; while diesel is priced at ₹ 66.25 per litre, a drop of 24 paise. Noida saw the highest drop in prices today of 56 paise for petrol and 57 paise for diesel per litre; whereas Gurugram saw a hike in prices by 2-3 paise.

Prices in Gurugram for today are ₹ 70.23 per litre while diesel stands at ₹ 63.25 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol in Kolkata costs ₹ 71.15 per litre and diesel is now below the ₹ 65 mark at ₹ 64.84 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹ 71.62 while diesel is priced at ₹ 66.59 per litre.

0 Comments

The drop in fuel prices has been a result of the declining rates of international crude oil prices. With about 80 per cent of India's crude oil requirement is imported, the drop in prices will help the economy by a big margin.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Fuel prices Petrol Prices December 2018 Diesel Prices December 2018 petrol prices Delhi fuel prices daily fuel prices Mumbai petrol prices Bangalore Petrol prices in Mumbai

Latest News

Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Nissan To Make Fewer Cars In China In Months Ahead As Demand Slows: Source
Nissan To Make Fewer Cars In China In Months Ahead As Demand Slows: Source
Germany Clears Legal Path For Retrofitting Old Diesel Cars
Germany Clears Legal Path For Retrofitting Old Diesel Cars
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities