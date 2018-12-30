Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve

Petrol and diesel prices saw a further decline in prices across the country as we head closer to the new year. On December 30, Sunday, petrol prices were slashed by 22-24 paise, while prices on diesel dropped by 23-25 paise. The price for petrol in Delhi now standard at ₹ 69.04 per litre while that for diesel is now at ₹ 63.32 per litre. Fuel prices have been on a steady decline since the last few weeks, which will only encourage the auto industry once again after a tumultuous festive season that saw petrol and diesel prices at its highest.

Pricesin Mumbai too have seen a reduction with petrol now priced at ₹ 74.67 per litre, as against ₹ 74.89 yesterday; while diesel is priced at ₹ 66.25 per litre, a drop of 24 paise. Noida saw the highest drop in prices today of 56 paise for petrol and 57 paise for diesel per litre; whereas Gurugram saw a hike in prices by 2-3 paise.

Prices in Gurugram for today are ₹ 70.23 per litre while diesel stands at ₹ 63.25 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol in Kolkata costs ₹ 71.15 per litre and diesel is now below the ₹ 65 mark at ₹ 64.84 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹ 71.62 while diesel is priced at ₹ 66.59 per litre.

The drop in fuel prices has been a result of the declining rates of international crude oil prices. With about 80 per cent of India's crude oil requirement is imported, the drop in prices will help the economy by a big margin.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.