New Cars and Bikes in India

Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi

Fuel prices witnessed yet another drop on Friday, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by Rs. 0.15) and Rs. 72.74 per litre (decrease by Rs. 0.15), respectively in New Delhi.

View Photos
Both the petrol and diesel prices have gone down by Rs. 0.15 in India

Fuel prices witnessed yet another drop on Friday, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by ₹ 0.15) and ₹ 72.74 per litre (decrease by ₹ 0.15), respectively in New Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are ₹ 83.57 per litre (decrease by 15 paise) and ₹ 76.22 (decrease by 16 paise), respectively.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is being retailed at ₹ 79.98 (decrease by 35 paise) in Kolkata, while diesel is being sold at ₹ 74.60 per litre (decrease by 15 paise).

In Chennai, petrol and diesel currently cost ₹ 81.08 per (decrease by 16 paise) and ₹ 76.89 (increase by 16 paise).

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter's pocket.

0 Comments

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of ₹ 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by ₹ 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Fuel Price Petrol Price Today Diesel Price Petrol Price

Latest News

Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities