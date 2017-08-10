Fuel-Injected Royal Enfield Himalayan Spotted In Dealership

Royal Enfield had temporarily discontinued the sales of the Himalayan after the BS IV emission norms came into force as the bikes did not meet the BS IV regulations. Earlier, it was said that the company will begin deliveries of the fuel-injected Himalayan in August. But calls made to a few Royal Enfield dealerships revealed that the deliveries of the BS-IV/fuel-injected Himalayan have been deferred to the first week of October. In complete contradiction to that, a fuel-injected Himalayan was spotted lying in dealership in Southern India.

(The Royal Enfield Himalayan FI does away with the petcock)

As can be seen in the pics, the FI Himalayan does away with the petcock, which actually is the only visual difference in the carburetted Himalayan and the BS-IV model. The Himalayan still gets the same 411 cc long-stroke engine which makes 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm and puts out a peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Himalayan is still the only purpose-built adventure tourer below a price bracket of ₹ 2 lakh.

(Royal Enfield Himalayan)

But Royal Enfield Himalayan enthusiasts need not fret! They can book the fuel-injected BS IV model at dealerships by paying ₹ 5,500. The ex-showroom price of the BS IV Himalayan in Delhi is currently ₹ 1, 65,331 and the on-road Delhi price is ₹ 1, 83,737. The dealerships that we contacted said that the bike will be delivered within a maximum time of two months from the date of booking the bike.

(The deliveries of the FI Himalayan will begin in October)

The bike was launched in March 2016 and has received a mixed response from motorcycle enthusiasts owing to reliability issues. Whether the company has addressed the same or not, remains to be seen.

