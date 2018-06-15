French Electric Motorcycle Firm Jambon-Beurre Unveils Gloria

The Gloria project is all about re-defining electric motorcycles and is the brainchild of a Paris-based start-up called Jambon-Beurre Motorcycle. Founded by Benjamin Cochard and Antonin Guidicci, Jambon-Beurre Motorcycle started off as a custom motorcycle shop, but could soon develop into a full-time electric two-wheeler manufacturer, thanks to the Gloria project, an electric motorcycle which is targeted at the youth, and is headed for mass production. The motorcycle will not just be any other electric motorcycle, but will also be marketed as a fashionable statement piece that will complete the rider's style.

"We believe that the standardisation century is gone and that a vehicle is a great support for self-expression. We learned a lot about it by running the Jambon-Beurre Motorcycle Custom Garage, and this is the value we bring to mass production with Gloria," said Benjamin Cochard, Co-Founder, Jambon-Beurre Motorcycle.

Customers will be able to personalise their motorcycle by choosing their own designs and colour schemes

The Gloria will be fully customisable through the manufacturer's online platform, which will allow customers to play designers and truly personalise their ride. Once the final design is approved and the order is sent in, the finished motorcycle will be delivered at the customer's door step. And the custom option is not one-off; customers will be able to order additional parts from the shop to update the design and styling of the Gloria as and when required, or needed.

The Glora is expected to be commercially manufactured from 2020

Jambon-Beurre Motorcycle is four years old and in the business of making custom motorcycles. The Gloria is not just a one-off project and the founders believe, it will be the future of what the company will be known for, as an electric motorcycle manufacturer. Once completed, the Gloria is expected to have a range of 100 km on a single charge, with the acceleration comparable to a normal 300 cc motorcycle. The company is currently in the fundraising phase to launch the industrial prototypes. Once the funds are in place, commercial production is planned for 2020.

