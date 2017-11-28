Freddie Spencer Lays Foundation For New Race Track Near Pune

We told you about India getting three new race tracks soon, which would be a big push for Indian motorsport scene. The three upcoming tracks will be located in Hosur, Hyderabad and between Mumbai-Pune, and it now seems the third one is a step closer to fruition. Images have emerged of motorcycling legend Freddie Spencer laying the foundation stone of the upcoming race track in Kamshet, near Pune. Popularly known as 'Fast Freddie', Spencer was one of the main guests at India Bike Week 2017 this year.

(The foundation stone was laid a day on November 26)

While a timeline for the new track is yet to be announced, the project is reportedly that of Car India & Bike India Editor, Aspi Bhatena. The upcoming race tack has been dubbed as 'Kamshet Speedway' on the internet, and is certainly a much needed one for this region in the country. The new track is expected to provide a major boost to budding motorsport enthusiasts as well as folks looking to hone their skills in a close and safe environment.

Fast Freddie is a racing legend and has a host of titles to his name. He is the youngest racer to win the 500 cc World Championship (in 1983), and is also the only racer in the world to win both 250 cc and 500 cc World Championship in the same year (in 1985).

(Freddie Spencer is a racing legend and the youngest racer to win the 500 cc world championship)

FMSCI previously stated that it be supporting the development with respect to homologation and specifications. It's unclear at the moment as to which grand, the Kamshet circuit will be built.

At present, India has three race tracks. The Kari Motor Speedway and Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) are located in Tamil Nadu and are in the Grade 2 category, while the third track is, of course, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida and meets international standards is an FIA Grade 1.

