Frankfurt 2017: Volkswagen Introduces New I.D. Crozz Electric SUV

Traditionally, Volkswagen hosts a Group Night event on the evening before the International Motor Show (IAA) opens in Frankfurt, at which it presents its innovative new products. On this occasion, Volkswagen presented the new I.D. Crozz in a world premiere. The further developed electric concept vehicle is part of the electric campaign in which Volkswagen will be expanding its electric car model range - initially with three models from 2020. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to offer around 23 all-electric models in its product line-up.

The new I.D. Crozz is a crossover of an SUV and a four-door coupe, which has been further improved towards a production implementation. This can be seen, for instance, in various design changes to the front and rear ends of the concept car that is painted in 'Hibiscus Red Metallic'. The I.D. Crozz makes a powerful impression with its wide bonnet, cleanly contoured wings and roof with a high-gloss black exterior finish. The striking design of the LEDs headlights point the way towards production and generate an unmistakable light graphic.

The interior has also been re-equipped and further developed - as an Open Space - with a superior amount of space and highly versatile seating concept. B-pillars were omitted in the I.D. Crozz, so that the large swinging and sliding doors can be opened wide, and it is even possible to transport a cross bike without any trouble. Also new inside is the CleanAir system that has been newly developed by Volkswagen. The information menu displays quality of air in the car and system's current activity. In addition, the updated I.D. Crozz is equipped with a new voice assistant, which enables opening and closing of the doors via voice command. It is also possible to activate or deactivate the fully automated driving mode 'I.D. Pilot' by voice instruction.

The I.D. Crozz is a sporty, zero-emission vehicle that is designed to be interactive, and whose electric 4MOTION AWD system is said to be impressive under adverse weather conditions. One electric motor works at the front axle and one at the rear, and torque distribution is controlled via an 'electric propshaft'. The driving range of the SUV that outputs 301 bhp and boasts a top speed of 180 kmph is up to 500 kilometers on one battery charge. The high-performance battery can be charged to 80 per cent of its energy capacity in 30 minutes using a fast-charging system.

The future generation of the I.D. family will extend the Volkswagen model range. In 2020, Volkswagen will launch the compact, all-electric, four-door I.D. in the Golf segment, while launching the modern I.D. Crozz in the SUV segment. In addition, the I.D. Buzz will enter the market in 2022. All three I.D. concept cars share the new 'all-electric architecture' that was developed as a common platform and a completely new and avant-garde design. Other characteristics are zero-emission driving ranges up to 600 kilometers, a large amount of space, compact exterior dimensions and digitalization of all displays and controls. In addition, the new and innovative 'VW.OS' operating system, which enables fast software updates and upgrades, will support each member of the I.D. family - in a way similar to the usual updating methods for smartphones.

