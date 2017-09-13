Frankfurt 2017: Skoda Karoq SUV Showcased

Skoda had first showcased the Karoq SUV in May this year and we’d told you all about it. The Karoq made its public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and yes we are interested in the car because it one which we can expect to come to India. The Karoq SUV is a global product from Skoda and is also the replacement to the very capable Yeti, which was recently discontinued in India.

The new Skoda Karoq is based on the same platform as its bigger brother – the Kodiaq which will be launched in India in October this year. And you’ll understand how familiar both these cars are in terms of design. The Karoq carries a broadly similar design language as its larger cousin and when it does launch in India next year it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass and should be priced at about the ₹ 18-25 lakh.

The front is typically Skoda with the large grille that gets vertical slats and a chrome lined grille along with sleek headlamps and a high set fog lamp cluster. The Karoq gets a set of squared off fenders and large wheels which remind us of the Jeep Compass. The rear design is actually quite cool with the three dimensional tail lamps and the simple tail gate that goes well with the blacked out bumpers. The tail lamp design in particular is quite spectacular and shares design language with the Superb.

The interiors on the Karoq are nearly identical to the other Skoda cars in terms of layout and familiarity. The Skoda Karoq gets a large central touchscreen with all the expected goodies like Apple CarPlay and gets dual zone climate control too. The seats have a leather option with multiple colour choices. We expect India to get an all-black or beige-black combination interior.

There are five engines on offer in the Karoq and this includes two brand new petrol engines and two diesel engines. The petrol engines are a 1-litre TSI unit with 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre TSI with 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are available with an automatic and a manual gearbox option. The diesel engines are a 1.6-litre unit with 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque or a 2-litre unit. The 2-litre TDI turbo diesel is available with two power outputs, a 148 bhp / 340 Nm or a 188 bhp / 400 Nm option and gets four wheel drive too. Both are also available with a manual or automatic gearbox.

Skoda might be using the Kodiaq to test ground in India as far as an SUV is concerned but looking at the success that the Jeep Compass has garnered in a very short span since its launch, launching the Karoq in India might be a no brainer. But we wait to know more from Skoda India on this front.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.