Frankfurt 2017: New BMW Black & White Logo For Flagship Models

BMW is all set to differentiate its flagship models in every segment from the other cars it makes with a new black and white logo. The new BMW logo will feature only on the class leading models like the 7 Series for the sedans and the upcoming X7 for the SUVs. The new logo will also feature on the current i8 and i8 roadster along with the upcoming BMW 8 Series, 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8. This is the first time in the history of BMW that the German automaker will be using a two logo system on its cars other than the famous blue and white roundel that it has become synonymous with.

(BMW 8 Series Concept)

The black and white elite logo will also get 'Bayerische Motoren Werke' lettering and not just BMW as is the norm so far. Incidentally, BMW did use this version of the logo in the early 20th century on its early cars while it was still a fledgling automaker. According to BMW, 'the new black and white logo with the full name displayed will underscore the German brand's long and proud history, bringing out deeply-rooted elements of BMW heritage.'

(BMW X7 Concept)

It will be interesting to see how people perceive the new logos on the top of the line model range as compared to the standard logo. Apart from the fact that many owners of cars lower down the food chain will want these logos on their cars too, it is prudent to remember that such logos have always been popular in the aftermarket space. They have often been seen on lightly modified BMWs and are usually made from black and white carbon fibre in order to let owners give their cars a personal touch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.