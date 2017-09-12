Frankfurt 2017: Mercedes-AMG Project One Makes Stunning Debut

What is possibly the most awaited car of the year, the Mercedes-AMG Project One has made its debut on the eve of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Project One is as close to a Formula 1 car for the road than any other car in production today and even features a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine similar to the Mercedes-AMG F1 car. The Project One also gets four electric motors in total to produce a power figure of 1000 bhp! And since the car weighs just 1000 kg, the Project One gets a 1:1 power to weight ratio (hence the name).

(Mercedes-AMG Project One Rear)

As we mentioned, the engine is a 1.6-litre V6 with a 'split turbo' that is designed to keep the hot turbine away from the actual compressor. The engine itself has a redline of 11,000 rpm - almost unheard of for a street car with a turbocharger. The engine will power the rear wheels with the help of an electric motor while a second rear mounted electric motor will help power the turbocharger itself. The other two electric motors will individually drive the front wheels. All these electric motors will be powered by a set of lithium ion batteries which will in turn be charged by regenerative braking.

(Mercedes-AMG Project One in profile)

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE will go from 0-200 kmph in less that 6 seconds and will have a top speed of over 350 kmph! The batteries are mounted at the front to aid a 50-50 weight distribution and use Formula 1 technology. The gearbox on the car isn't a new age double clutch but an automated manual instead.

(Mercedes-AMG Project One packs 1000 bhp from a 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine and electric motors)

The Mercedes-AMG Project One also has a very similar look to that of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR to which it is a spiritual successor of. The Project One is very sleek and made entirely out of carbonfibre with a very low nose, butterfly doors and the signature air intake on the roof. The car also features a moving rear wing with an inbuilt air brake and a vented engine cover with two massive naca ducts feeding in the air.

(Mercedes-AMG Project One interior is barebones like a racecar)

The interior on the car is very basic and features a squarish steering wheel with a set of screens to feed information to the driver. The car does have basic amenities like air conditioning and electric windows and Mercedes does claim you can actually drive it on a daily basis. It also features an infotainment system with the Mercedes COMMAND control panel.

(Only 275 Mercedes-AMG Project One will exist, all have been sold already)

Only 275 of the Mercedes-AMG Project One will be made and all build slots for the same have already been sold. The initial price for each car was pegged at 2.27 million Euros or $2.73 million which is about Rs 17.41 Crore!!

