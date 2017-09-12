Frankfurt 2017: Audi RS 4 Avant Revealed

In addition to the newly unveiled Audi R8 V10 RWS, the company took the wraps off the Audi RS 4 Avant at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The company will also start accepting bookings for the same within a month's time. The RS 4 Avant gets a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo TFSI engine which makes close to 450 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque and has Audi's patent Quattro AWD tech as standard. The engine is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 4.1 seconds and the top speed is 250 kmph (electronically limited). Audi offers its drive select tech as standard on the 2018 RS 4 Avant.

(2018 Audi RS 4 Avant- dashboard)

"The Audi RS 4 Avant is our RS icon with an incomparable history," commented Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. "In common with all our RS models, it blends immense power output with superlative everyday utility. In China, the Audi RS 4 will provide fresh impetus for growth as the only high-performance Avant in its segment."

Audi will also offer an optional RS package, which will bump the top speed to 280 kmph. The 2018 RS 4 Avant weighs 1,790 kg which is 80 kg less than the previous model. The car sits of 19-inch alloys but customers can also opt for 20-inch wheels. Other features on the RS 4 Avant include sport suspension with dynamic ride control, ceramic brakes and RS-specific steering. All of these are optional though. Some countries will get the Audi RS 4 Avant with a rear sport differential that offers torque distribution at the rear wheels for better handling.

(2018 Audi RS 4 Avant)

The interior too gets a sporty demeanour with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, RS sport seats, illuminated door sills with RS emblem and so on. Audi's signature virtual cockpit will be a standard fitment in the new RS 4 Avant. The first deliveries of the 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant wil begin in early 2018.

