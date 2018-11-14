New Cars and Bikes in India

France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists

The government will double the current 2,000 euro bonus granted to motorists on low incomes who change old-model cars seen as contributing to pollution for more recent and cleaner ones

View Photos
The government will also increase other aids granted to motorists

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday announced a 500 million euros ($564 million) plan to help motorists with the lowest incomes, in a bid to defuse a wave of nationwide protests against a tax increase on fuels.

The government will double the current 2,000 euro bonus granted to motorists on low incomes who change old-model cars seen as contributing to pollution for more recent and cleaner ones, Philippe told RTL radio on Wednesday.The government will also increase other aids granted to motorists, as well as an existing special aid for low income families who use diesel fuel to heat their homes.

0 Comments

Philippe said the new plans would overall represent an extra 500 million euro cost for the government.
The new measures come after nationwide protests against tax increases on petrol have spread in recent weeks. Several associations and groups created on social networks have scheduled demonstrations and road blockades for Nov 17.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
France Aid to Motorists Motorists

Latest News

'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities