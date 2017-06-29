Fourth-Generation Honda City Has Crossed The 2.5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Honda today announced that the current-generation City sedan (globally the sixth-gen model) has breached the 2.5 lakh sales milestone in India. Launched in January 2014 the latest-generation model of the Honda City has been in the Indian market for over three years now and the numbers are, in fact, quite impressive. Especially, when you consider the fact that it has been almost two decades since the City nameplate was introduced in India and since then Honda has sold over 6.8 lakh City sedans in the country.

Interestingly, the Honda City's closest competitor, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was launched in India in September 2014. And despite being just 8 months late, the cumulative sales of the Ciaz sedan in India, as of May 2017, has been over 1.5 lakh units. Having said that, globally, the current-generation Honda City has achieved cumulative sales of one million units with a presence across 60 countries in the world. This means, India is the largest market for the Honda City and accounts for over 25 per cent of the car's worldwide sales.

The 2017 Honda City facelift was launched early this year in India

Talking about the Honda City's latest achievement, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, "The Honda City is an important pillar of Honda's business and success in India. With its new-generation technologies, the 4th Generation City meets our customers' aspirations for a premium product. It is also a testimony of our commitment to bring the best models and technologies for our customers in India. I would like to thank our customers for their support to the model."

Early this year Honda Car India launched a mid-life facelift of the City sedan in India, equipped with new styling cues and a host of smart and comfort features. The offerings include features like - LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and a new 7-inch touchscreen audio-visual navigation system with an Android based interface among others. The facelifted Honda City also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats as standard. Under the hood, the Honda City comes with the option of an 117 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former gets the option of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit, while the oil burner comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Honda says the 30 per cent of customers choose the petrol-powered CVT variant.