Founder Of Legendary Mercedes-Benz Tuner Brabus Passes Away

Bodo Buschmann, the founder and head of Mercedes-Benz tuning house 'Brabus' has passed away. Buschmann, the man behind some of the most powerful cars in the world was 62 and passed away following a short illness according to an official statement that has been put out by the company. Constantin Buschmann, Bodo's son who was in charge of Marketing and Sales for Brabus, will now head the tuning house. Formed in 1977 after Buschmann could not find worthy customisers for his own cars, Brabus has developed into one of the most recognised and finest tuning house in the world, specialising in Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Maybach and more recently, Tesla. Brabus modified cars all have one thing in common though - ridiculous levels of power and more importantly, absurd levels of torque!

Brabus tuned Mercedes-AMG S-Class

While in India we have but a handful of authentic Brabus cars, several modern and classic Mercedes-Benz vehicles around the country have known to run performance upgrades from Brabus. Brabus was also responsible for some of the most powerful record holding automobiles in the world in the late 90s and until recently including the likes of the 900 bhp Brabus Rocket, based on the original Mercedes-Benz CLS or the 800 bhp Brabus Widestar based on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

(Brabus Tesla Model S)

Brabus also makes a lot of understated and quite classy cosmetic upgrades for a range of cars including bumpers, complete bodykits, wide body fenders and carbonfibre addon parts. And of course, the tuning house also makes aftermarket high quality alloy wheels which have been very popular for Mercedes-Benz models across the world.

Farewell Bodo! We are sure heaven will soon have twin-turbocharged, tire smoking chariots soon!

