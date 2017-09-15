Formula One Might Return to India Soon

The Indian Grand Prix was first held at the Buddh International Circuit in 2011. Subsequently, Formula 1 returned to India in 2012 and 2013, the latter being the year Sebastian Vettel sealed his 4th world championship (and last with Red Bull). The Indian Grand Prix though has not been held since then due to issues with government taxation even though the race track has a contract to hold two more races for the premier motorsport championship. Now though, the chances of Formula 1 coming back to India seem to be bright as new Formula 1 Boss, Chase Carey of Liberty Media recently said that India had great potential for the sport that hasn't been in the country for four years now.

Libery Media recently bought the rights to the sport from Bernie Ecclestone ending his 40 year reign as the head of Formula 1. At the on going Singapore Grand Prix, Liberty Media boss, Chase Carey said, "India is a country that certainly has great potential and as we go forward, we will continue to study. We have so far not got a chance to engage in depth yet, it has only been a little over half a year since the complete change in ownership."

He went on to add, "Our focus as of today is making sure that the 21 races next year is everything as it can be. But there are places around the world that present us with great opportunities for us to grow the sport overtime and certainly a country like India with the success and the growth it has had in recent years, makes it an exciting opportunity down the road."

The Formula One calendar henceforth will have a total of 21 races every year, only five of which will be held in Asia. the Malaysian GP, which has been one of the most popular races of the season will not be on the calendar next year as other countries angle for a chance to hold the premier motorsport series. That said, considering the financial problems faced in the past with the Jaypee Group that owns the Buddh International Circuit and the red tape that surrounded the event with regards to high taxation, it will be an uphill battle for the Grand Prix to make a successful return.

The last race, held in 2013 also saw very poor crowd participation with less than 50 per cent of the grand stands filled to capacity. All said and done though, with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG battling for the top spot every year and the sport becoming more and more interesting with every race, the Indian F1 fans would love to see the series return to India.

