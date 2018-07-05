Formula One: Eric Boullier Resigns As McLaren's Racing Director

McLaren hasn't had a great outing in Formula 1 this season either and there's no respite despite changing the engine manufacturer and now news pours in that Eric Boullier, McLaren's racing director since 2014, has resigned from the team with immediate effect. McLaren Racing Chief Zak Brown accepted Boullier's resignation and announced changes to the Woking-based outfit's leadership structure.

Simon Roberts, COO of McLaren Racing, will oversee production, engineering and logistics. Andrea Stella is appointed Performance Director, responsible for trackside operations. Gil de Ferran takes up the new role of Sporting Director. These changes are the beginning of a comprehensive programme of positive changes to the technical leadership of McLaren's racing organisation.

Zak Brown said, "The performance of the MCL33 in 2018 has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren, especially our loyal fans. This is not the fault of the hundreds of committed and hard-working men and women at McLaren. The causes are systemic and structural, which require major change from within. I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the entire team to thank Eric for his service and contribution to McLaren and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Eric Boullier said, "I am very proud to have worked with such a brilliant team over the past four years, but I recognise now is the right time for me to step down. I want to wish everyone at McLaren the best for the remainder of the season and for the future."

With the changes McLaren hopes to get back on the front grid and also the podium.

