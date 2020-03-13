Formula E Season Temporarily Suspended Over Coronavirus Pandemic

There's more bad news from the world of motorsport. Formula E and the FIA have announced that the 2019/2020 season of the electric motorsport series has been temporarily suspended for the next two months. The announcement comes as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic that's affected thousands globally and is posing a major health concern. The decision was made in coordination with the relevant local authorities to temporarily freeze races in highly-populated cities. The Sanya e-Prix was already cancelled from the calendar this year. And the Paris e-Prix and the Seoul e-Prix stand cancelled as well, along with the Jakarta e-Prix that previously indefinitely postponed.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & Chairman of Formula E said, "Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months. Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID- 19 has subsided."

In addition, Formula E has announced it is implementing a flag system to determine phases and time windows where races could be rearranged or remain unaffected. Already used in motorsport, the red flag represents no races, yellow keeps room to conduct races while green is giving the go-ahead for races as planned. Currently, the months of March and April have been tagged as red, with May categorised as yellow, whereas June and July get the green flag.

