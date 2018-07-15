Formula E: Lucas di Grassi Wins New York ePrix As Jules Verge Crowned 2018 World Champion

Audi's Lucas di Grassi sealed a win in the penultimate race of the season at the New York ePrix, but it was Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne who has been crowned as the world champion for the 2018 Formula E world championship. The Frenchman sealed the crown for this season after starting at the back of the grid after being excluded from qualifying, but worked his his to finish the race in fifth place. Lucas di Grassi, started in 11th place but climbed to the top spot ahead of teammate Daniel Abt, and Sebastien Buemi of Renault e.Dams in third place. Championship title contender Sam Bird finished ninth in the first race of the New York ePrix double header, and could not take the title fight to the finale race on Sunday.

Defending champion Sebastien Buemi started the race on pole and held the lead in the opening lap with teammate Nico Prost taking P2. The opening lap saw Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans witness a driveshaft failure dropping him from the race while starting second. Audi's Daniel Abt was quick to move into second with Buemi still in the lead. By Lap 6, Abt started gaining on Buemi and passed the Renault racer to take the lead in the race.

(Vergne started the Race 1 of NY ePrix at the back of the grid)

At the back, Techeetah Vergne and Andre Lotterer were trying to make it to the top spots after being excluded from qualifying for a software glitch. Race winner Di Grassi was also making steady progress making his way to the top passing Renault's Nicolas Prost and Venturi's Tom Dillmann. Di Grassi moved up to third by mid-race and was on his way to catch Buemi and Abt for the lead. On Lap 22, di Grassi passed Abt to take the lead, two laps after he passed Buemi, as the top drivers pitted for the mandatory mid-race car swap.

Vergne had climbed up the order in an aggressive charge post the opening stages. By Lap 14, the Techeetah driver and Sam Bird were in 10th and 11th place respectively, while Vergne moved to sixth by Lap 29, now setting eyes on a podium finish. However, on Lap 35, Virgin Racing's Alex Lynn lost the back end of his car, sending him backwards into the wall and ending his race in a smash.

.@LucasdiGrassi and @Daniel_Abt bring home an @audiformulae 1-2 on the streets of New York City for the 2018 Qatar Airways #NYCEPrix pic.twitter.com/HRu3zOUDNB — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) July 14, 2018

As the race restarted after a 45-minute cap, the 20 drivers worked to improve their position but it was Jules Vergne who stole the show finishing fifth in the race with enough points to take the crown for the championship crown. Di Grassi raced to the victory even as Abt competed against his teammate, taking the win with a lead of 0.965s. At the front, Audi secured a 1-2 finish coming close to team championship crown. The factory team is just five points adrift from current leaders Techeetah that has 235 points.

After a promising start, Mahindra Racing could not replace its initial success in the recent races and the New York ePrix was no exception. Driver Nick Heidfeld managed to finish sixth behind Vergne, while Felix Rosenqvist finished a distant 14th. The team will have to settle for fourth in the team standings as it sits with 124 points, 35 points behind DS Virgin Racing that's currently in third place.

As Vergne secures the championship crown, the final race of the season will see the fight for the team championship title between Audi and Techeetah. The second race of the New York ePrix will also see the last mid-race car swap as Season 5 will bring the Gen2 Formula E cars with longer range and improved performance.

