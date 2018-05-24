Formula E: Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Race Car Makes Global Debut At Berlin ePrix

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race car will be part of the Formula E electric series starting next season and the race car made its global debut at the recently concluded Berlin ePrix. While images of the I-Pace race car were revealed earlier this year, the car made its track debut at the Berlin ePrix as Formula E - Founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag put the electric SUV through its paces across five laps of the Tempelhof circuit. The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will be the official support series for the FIA Formula E Championship in 2018/19.

Speaking about the debut, Jaguar Racing - Chairman, Gerd Mauser said, "Today is an exciting day for the future of Jaguar Racing as we showcase all of the hard work our Special Vehicle Operations team have done to get us to this moment in their development of this exciting new support series."

"As a business we are committed to electrification and the future of battery electric vehicles. We have already transferred key learnings from our involvement in Formula E into the development of our future road cars, and no doubt that the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will only further enhance this learning and development," he added further.

Formula E - Founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag said, "The eTROPHY car feels great - it looks like a production road vehicle with the performance of a race car. This series is all about bringing new innovative technology to a wider audience, and the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a perfect platform to do this alongside Formula E. I've been a strong supporter of Jaguar since they joined the FIA Formula E Championship and it's been exciting to help shape the future of the sport alongside them. I look forward to seeing more of these cars line-up on the grid next season."

Jaguar joined Formula E last season, effectively making its comeback to motorsport after a hiatus of 12 years. While Jaguar is slowly climbing the ladder in terms of rankings in the electric series, the participation in Formula E and the support series goes on to show its major plans for electric mobility over the coming years.

Up to 20 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race cars will be a part of the support series, all of which will be designed, engineered and built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO). The cars will be racing on the streets of Paris, Hong Kong, Rome, New York and a host of other global cities.

The production spec Jaguar I-Pace was revealed earlier this year and the electric SUV draws power from electric motors with a combined power output of 395 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The model promises a range of 480 km on a single charge, while being capable of doing 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

The 2018/19 Formula E Season is slated to commence from December this year with the first race scheduled in Hong Kong. Specifications of the race spec Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy are yet to be announced.

