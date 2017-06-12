Formula E 2017: Pitlane Lapse Robs Mahindra Racing Of Second Win In Berlin; Buemi Wins

Mahindra pitstop chaos! #BerlinePrix pic.twitter.com/xNNahypNuK— FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) June 11, 2017
After a fantastic win on Saturday, Rosenqvist was in his prime performance on Sunday as well starting Race 2 at pole, while Buemi and Jose Maria Lopez of DS Virgin Racing followed at second and third respectively. The Mahindra Racing driver was aggressive right from the start and maintained his lead throughout the race with a 2-second gap. Keeping up with the Swede, Buemi was a close second while fending off competition from Maria Lopez and his teammate Sam Bird. Buemi even managed to close the gap to half a second just before the first half of the race came to an end.
'What a move' @LucasdiGrassi rises to P3 #BerlinePrix pic.twitter.com/dlcTYvxvpu— FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) June 11, 2017
However, it was now that Rosenqvist was about to lose his hard build advantage to Buemi at the mandatory car change. Felix had a strong in-lap, but an unsafe release from the pits resulted in the Mahindra Racing driver almost hitting into teammate Heidfield, who also pitted in to change his car. While the incident caused delay, Rosenqvist's in-lap advantage helped him retain his lead but it was clear that a penalty was inevitable. By Lap 33, the 10 second penalty was confirmed. Heidfield, on the other hand, could not replicate his podium finish from Race 1 and had to settle for the tenth place, thereby securing crucial points for the team.
Nice move by @NickHeidfeld to get himself into the points and P10 #BerlinePrix pic.twitter.com/IGKPAtinxY— FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) June 11, 2017
The incident also worked for Sebastien Buemi, who continues to retain his lead in the championship standings. The Renault driver made it clear that as soon as the penalty was confirmed, he did not want to build too much pressure on Rosenqvist so that he could finish ahead of Lucas di Grassi, who has been closing in on the Swiss in the standings.
Buemi's unprecedented win has helped the reigning champion re-consolidate his lead, especially after being disqualified in Race 1 on Saturday. Meanwhile, di Grassi is second on the leaderboard trailing behind by 31 points while Rosenqvist is a distant third. However, in team standings, Mahindra Racing currently stands third with 149 points, behind Renault eDams and ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.
