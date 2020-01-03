Formula 1 Reveals 70th Anniversary Logo For 2020 Season

Formula One celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2020 and to celebrate the occasion, F1 has revealed a brand new logo that will be seen throughout the upcoming season. The new '70' logo is modelled on the same font as the F1 logo with the twin stripe design. The current logo was replaced by new owners Liberty Media at the end of the 2017 season and is based on two cars going around a circuit and battling to cross the finish line. The logo took inspiration from the low profile shape of a car and was created to be more adaptive across multiple platforms.

A statement from F1 on the new logo read, "Our past fuels our future and the new logo celebrates a milestone while also looking ahead. Celebrating 70 years is about making the past part of the present, while our sport looks to the future, which it does with confidence and pride."

Formula 1's 70th-anniversary celebrations will be not just about the sport but the 33 world champions, 108 Grand Prix wins, 764 drivers and over 150 teams that have taken part. The first world championship was held in 1950 with Giuseppe Farina coming out on top in the seven-race season. In the past seven decades, the sport has grown to about 21 races every year hosted across the globe across five continents.

FIA will also allow broadcasters, promoters, sponsors and teams to inject their own colours into the new logo to provide a level of personalisation in celebrating the anniversary across Formula 1. The 2020 F1 season kick-starts on March 15, in Melbourne, Australia and this year will see a total of 21 races being held with the Vietnam Grand Prix added to the calendar this year.

