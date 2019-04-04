Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11

Former Nissan and Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, has announced that he will hold a press conference on April 11, 2019. The former boss was arrested in November last year and was granted bail for $9 million only last month after over three months of detention. While Ghosn has avoided interacting with the media ever since the arrest, he made the announcement from his newly made account on the social media platform Twitter. A tweet from his newly verified account read, "I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening."

Ghosn has been accused of three charges including falsifying financial reports in understating his income, breach of trust and transferring personal losses to Nissan's books. If the recent reports are to be believed prosecutors in Tokyo are reportedly eyeing a fourth charge on the former top boss of possible aggravated breach of trust charge related to $32 million in Nissan Funds that were transferred to a distributor in Oman. The money, it's believed was used to buy a luxury boat for Ghosn and his family, while some of it was also invested in his son's start-up. Ghosn has denied the allegations.

Earlier this week, Junichiro Hironaka, Ghosn's lawyer said that they have petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., which is a co-defendant in the case. Carlos Ghosn has been widely regarded as one of most influential and powerful people in the global auto industry. He was regard for single-handed and steered the Japanese automaker into profitability over the last two decades. .

Thealliance between Renault-Nissan and Mitsubishi further made him one of the most sought after names in the industry with Ghosn heading all three companies. Following the accusations, the Nissan and Mitsubishi board ousted the 65-year-old from the position of Chairman, while Ghosn resigned from his position at Renault.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.