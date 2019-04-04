New Cars and Bikes in India

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11

Facing accusations of financial misconduct, breach of trust and more, former Nissan-Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn announced on Twitter that he will hold a press conference on April 11.

View Photos

Former Nissan and Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, has announced that he will hold a press conference on April 11, 2019. The former boss was arrested in November last year and was granted bail for $9 million only last month after over three months of detention. While Ghosn has avoided interacting with the media ever since the arrest, he made the announcement from his newly made account on the social media platform Twitter. A tweet from his newly verified account read, "I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening."

Ghosn has been accused of three charges including falsifying financial reports in understating his income, breach of trust and transferring personal losses to Nissan's books. If the recent reports are to be believed prosecutors in Tokyo are reportedly eyeing a fourth charge on the former top boss of possible aggravated breach of trust charge related to $32 million in Nissan Funds that were transferred to a distributor in Oman. The money, it's believed was used to buy a luxury boat for Ghosn and his family, while some of it was also invested in his son's start-up. Ghosn has denied the allegations.

Earlier this week, Junichiro Hironaka, Ghosn's lawyer said that they have petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., which is a co-defendant in the case. Carlos Ghosn has been widely regarded as one of most influential and powerful people in the global auto industry. He was regard for single-handed and steered the Japanese automaker into profitability over the last two decades. .

0 Comments

Thealliance between Renault-Nissan and Mitsubishi further made him one of the most sought after names in the industry with Ghosn heading all three companies. Following the accusations, the Nissan and Mitsubishi board ousted the 65-year-old from the position of Chairman, while Ghosn resigned from his position at Renault.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Carlos Ghosn Carlos Ghosn Arrest Nissan Mitsubishi Renault

Latest News

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11
Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11
Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Nissan models

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.85 - 8.54 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.88 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.48 Crore *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities