Ford's Electric Crossover To Debut In 2020

Electric vehicles are the way forward and the global automotive industry has understood that as well. Like other manufacturers, Ford Motor Company too has started working towards EVs in a big way and from the looks of it, the first ever electric crossover from Ford, dubbed Mach 1, will be ready for a public debut in a couple of years from now. Code-named CX430, the Mach 1 electric crossover is an integral part of Ford's electric plans. Reports suggest that the Mach 1 will be built on the company's C2 platform, which currently underpins the new Ford Focus.

Also Read: Ford To Stop Selling Its Select Sedans In North America

The C2 platform uses front-wheel drive tech and while it will be designed like a regular hatchback, it will have a raised ride height, increased ground clearance and so on and... wait for it, design cues from the Mustang. Yes! You heard that right. An electric crossover with hatchback body but possibly having Mustang design cues. We are yet to wrap our heads around this. This also sits with Ford's plan to gradually phase out sedans and hatchbacks from its North American model portfolio. Ford will only be selling the Mustang and the Focus Active in North America after 2020.

Also Read: Ford & Mahindra To Join Hands In India; Develop SUVs and EVs

This will result in Ford having only five global platforms instead of the current 11. The Mach 1, built on the C2 platform could also spawn new electric car models from Ford in the future. In India, Ford and Mahindra have joined hands to develop and manufacture SUVs together. This goes on to say that despite the world slowly but surely moving forward towards electrification, SUVs still rule the roost.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.