Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts

Ford Performance has revealed the quickest drag racing Mustang ever, capable of covering a quarter-mile in the mid-eight-second range. The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is a limited-edition turnkey race car that honors the 50th anniversary of the original that dominated drag strips in 1968. The new Cobra Jet makes its public debut at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend. The Ford Performance Parts team developed the 50th Anniversary car to be the most powerful and quickest Mustang Cobra Jet from the factory ever, which is capable of topping 241kmph while turning in a mid-eight-second quarter-mile run.

"From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winter-nationals to our modern-day racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build on Cobra Jet's success at the track over five decades," said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Performance Parts. "This has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street."

(Ford Mustang Cobra Jet)

The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is powered by a special 5.2-litre version of Ford's famed 5.0-litre V8, strengthened and outfitted with a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger. The engine sends power to the ground through a 9-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height and a low-drag disc brake system from Strange Engineering as well as a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars.

(Ford Mustang Cobra Jet)

The new Mustang Cobra Jet is available in either Race Red or Oxford White and can be outfitted with exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and badging. Production is limited to 68 cars, in honor of Cobra Jet's 1968 debut and is priced at $130,000 ( ₹ 91.38 lakh). Additional factory-provided racing performance upgrades include an NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats and anniversary-badged racing wheels.

