New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts

The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is a limited-edition turnkey race car that honors the 50th anniversary of the original that dominated drag strips in 1968.

View Photos

Ford Performance has revealed the quickest drag racing Mustang ever, capable of covering a quarter-mile in the mid-eight-second range. The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is a limited-edition turnkey race car that honors the 50th anniversary of the original that dominated drag strips in 1968. The new Cobra Jet makes its public debut at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend. The Ford Performance Parts team developed the 50th Anniversary car to be the most powerful and quickest Mustang Cobra Jet from the factory ever, which is capable of topping 241kmph while turning in a mid-eight-second quarter-mile run.

Ford Mustang

83.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Mustang
duk3ie1o

(Ford Mustang Cobra Jet)

Advertisement

Also Read: Ford Unveils Fighter-Jet Inspired Mustang GT

"From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winter-nationals to our modern-day racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build on Cobra Jet's success at the track over five decades," said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Performance Parts. "This has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street."

74q5s6cg

(Ford Mustang Cobra Jet)

The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is powered by a special 5.2-litre version of Ford's famed 5.0-litre V8, strengthened and outfitted with a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger. The engine sends power to the ground through a 9-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height and a low-drag disc brake system from Strange Engineering as well as a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars.

25ru5v38

(Ford Mustang Cobra Jet)

Also Read: Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series

0 Comments

The new Mustang Cobra Jet is available in either Race Red or Oxford White and can be outfitted with exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and badging. Production is limited to 68 cars, in honor of Cobra Jet's 1968 debut and is priced at $130,000 ( ₹ 91.38 lakh). Additional factory-provided racing performance upgrades include an NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats and anniversary-badged racing wheels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Mustang with Immediate Rivals

Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW
6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW
3 Series Gran Turismo
DC Avanti
DC
Avanti
Lexus RC F
Lexus
RC F
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
S 63 Coupe
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce
Dawn
TAGS :
Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Ford Mustang Cobra Mustang Cobra Jet

Latest News

Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.09 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

90 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

28 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

133 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

112 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

Ford Mustang Alternatives

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2.34 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.98 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
₹ 6.92 Crore *
View More
Explore Mustang
×
Explore Now
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities