Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series

American carmaker, Ford has revealed its all-new Mustang NASCAR Cup race car. This is the first time that a Mustang will compete in NASCAR's top-level Cup racing series. This is, however, not the first time that the Mustang is competing in a top flight competition, as in 1964, it won the Tour de France Automobile, a grueling 4,000 mile, 10-day rally. Soon after, it began a racing legacy in SCCA Trans-Am, IMSA, NHRA, Formula Drift and NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR's second tier series.

(2019 Ford Mustang Nascar Cup Series) Advertisement

The Ford Design and Ford Performance have worked together to bring the Mustang's signature style to meet NASCAR rules, ensuring the American muscle car will look as great on the oval as it does on the street.

"Mustang has raced since it was first sold in 1964," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing, who was on hand to help unveil the car. "After more than a half-century, it feels great to finally let Mustang run in the top echelon of America's most popular stock car racing series."

The Ford Mustang has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011 and has won a championship in all but one season. It was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who won back-to-back driver's championships in 2011 and 2012, while Roger Penske claimed the owner's title in four of the last five years.

The first race for the new NASCAR Mustang will be next year at the Daytona 500 on February 17, 2019. The reveal also marks the celebration of the 10 millionth Mustang, which came off the assembly line in Flat Rock, Michigan earlier this week.

