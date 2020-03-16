New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford To Shut Spanish Factory For One Week Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The plant, one of Ford's largest outside the United States, employs over 7,000 workers and produces over 400,000 vehicles a year including the Mondeo and Galaxy models.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Ford says it's following protocol by isolating all employees that had contact with the infected workers

Ford said on Sunday it would shut its Spanish plant in the eastern region of Valencia for one week starting on Monday after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have had three positive cases of COVID-19 in the Ford Valencia plant in the past 24 hours," the company said, adding it was following protocol by isolating all employees that had contact with the infected workers.

The plant, one of Ford's largest outside the United States, employs over 7,000 workers and produces over 400,000 vehicles a year including the Mondeo and Galaxy models.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ford models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 9.2 - 13.86 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 34.34 - 38.63 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 6.46 - 9.24 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.56 - 10.29 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.92 - 8.86 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai Creta: Price Expectation
2020 Hyundai Creta: Price Expectation
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities