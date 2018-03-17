Ford Teases The 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500

The Shelby Mustang GT will get a supercharged V8 capable of churning out more than 700 horsepower

Ford recently announced its plan for the end of this decade and we told you all about the company's plan to add more SUVs to its portfolio and this will be accompanied by a whole bunch of electric and autonomous cars. While most of the people out there might think that well, where's the excitement in that? the company has dropped a teaser of what's going to be the new Shelby Mustang GT500.

The all-muscle Shelby Mustang GT500 will be launched in 2019 and there weren't many details that the company let on, it did confirm that the powertrain would be a supercharged V8 which will be capable of churning out more than 700 horsepower. The displacement has not yet been verified, but the company might use a 5.2-litre V8 which does duty on the current GT350.

The image shows the front grille of the new Shelby, flanked by massive air intakes and what looks like a pair of bulging fenders, and this signifies that the Shelby Mustang GT500 will get wider tyres. And it needs it, as it will be the most powerful production car to wear the Blue Oval badge.

Ford was basically forced to offer more than 700 horsepower in the new Shelby considering its arch-rival, Chevrolet offers the Camaro ZL1 with more than 650 horsepower and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat brings 707 horses to the table.

