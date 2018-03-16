Ford Targets Jeep With New Bronco And A Compact SUV

Ford had revealed back in 2017 that the Bronco SUV will be making a return and well, now, it has dropped a teaser image of the SUV which is all set to be launched in 2020. Ford doesn't give away much when it comes to what the SUV will look like in the flesh, however, there's a lot we can make out even though the car is under wraps. The teaser image for the Bronco shows a distinct upright and retro shape and you can clearly understand that it's along the lines of the Jeep Wrangler or the original World War II Jeep. Were we expecting something different? Clearly not, considering Ford was one of the automakers that helped developed the Jeep for use during the war, along with Willys and Bantam.

As we said earlier, the image that Ford has teased doesn't reveal much but from what we can see, the Bronco will have a boxy, upright shape with minimal overhangs; which speaks volumes about its off-roader credentials. In fact the short wheelbase too hasn't escaped our eye and frankly, in a couple of years, it'll be all ready to take on the Wrangler.

Ford has already revealed that the Bronco will be based on a body-on-frame platform, something that the 2019 Ranger is based on. It'll be built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan but we still don't know what will power this beast. However, the company has hinted at using hybrid technology for the Bronco and the hybrid system on the F-150 might just be a perfect fit. The low-end torque would help in off-roading situations and would work to the Bronco's advantage.

Ford's SUV strategy involves reallocating $7 billion from cars to SUVs and offering eight SUVs by 2020. That's big money and that's because the company sees growth in this segment. The second car that Ford teased was a compact SUV and the teaser image hints at a rugged, chunky design. Sadly, the modelhas not been named yet, but Ford describes it as "designed to win a growing number of people who love getting away and spending time outdoors with their families and friends." So we expect it to be able to go off the beaten path as well.

