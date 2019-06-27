Ford Says To Slash 12,000 Jobs In All Across Europe

Ford's manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced to a proposed 17 facilities by the end of 2020.

US carmaker Ford said Thursday that it plans to slash a total of 12,000 jobs across Europe as part of a previously-announced restructuring, as it closes or sells six plants in Britain, France, Russia and Slovakia in 2019 and 2020.

"Ford's manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced to a proposed 17 facilities by the end of 2020, from 24 at the beginning of 2019," the group said, adding that the job cuts -- including 5,400 already announced in Germany and 1,700 in Wales -- would come "primarily through voluntarily separation programmes".

