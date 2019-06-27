New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Says To Slash 12,000 Jobs In All Across Europe

Ford plans to slash a total of 12,000 jobs across Europe as part of a previously-announced restructuring, as it closes or sells six plants in Britain, France, Russia and Slovakia in 2019 and 2020.

View Photos
Ford's manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced to a proposed 17 facilities by the end of 2020.

US carmaker Ford said Thursday that it plans to slash a total of 12,000 jobs across Europe as part of a previously-announced restructuring, as it closes or sells six plants in Britain, France, Russia and Slovakia in 2019 and 2020.

0 Comments

"Ford's manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced to a proposed 17 facilities by the end of 2020, from 24 at the beginning of 2019," the group said, adding that the job cuts -- including 5,400 already announced in Germany and 1,700 in Wales -- would come "primarily through voluntarily separation programmes".

Ford

Ford Cars

Mustang

EcoSport

Endeavour

Figo

Figo Aspire

Freestyle



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Mustang with Immediate Rivals

Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang

Popular Ford Cars

Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.95 - 14.13 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 33.51 - 39.15 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.82 - 8.81 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
View More
x
MG Hector Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.18 Lakh
MG Hector Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.18 Lakh
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear First Ride Review
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear First Ride Review
KTM RC 125 Deliveries Begin Across India
KTM RC 125 Deliveries Begin Across India
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities