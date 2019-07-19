New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Recalls 22,690 Endeavour SUVs In India For Faulty Airbag Inflators

The recall is a voluntary one and has been prompted to inspect the front airbag inflators on the Endeavour. The affected lot had been made at the company's Chennai plant between February 2004 and September 2014.

The recall does not affect the current and more recent second generation of the Endeavour SUV.

The company is also carrying an inspection of Battery Monitoring System (BMS) wiring harnesses installation for all vehicles made at Ford's Sanand plant between September 2017 and April 2019. These include Freestyle, Figo hatchback and the Aspire subcompact sedan

Individual customers will be informed their cars will be inspected and the parts will be replaced at the Ford dealership. It was back in September 2018, that Ford issued a recall for 7,249 units of its popular subcompact SUV, Ford EcoSport, in India. The recall was limited to only the petrol models of the facelift EcoSport, which were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018. The carmaker had said back then that  it was voluntarily inspecting to check and update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software.

