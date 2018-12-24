New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Recalling 874,000 Pickup Trucks In North America For Fire Risks

The latest Ford recall covers some 2015-2019 Ford F-150 trucks, along with the 2017-2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, and F-550 Super Duty pick-up trucks.

Ford said water and contaminants may get into the block heater cable's splice connector

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it is recalling 874,000 pickup trucks in North America with engine block heaters for fire risks.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2015-2019 Ford F-150 trucks, along with the 2017-2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, and F-550 Super Duty pick-up trucks.

Ford said water and contaminants may get into the block heater cable's splice connector, causing corrosion and damage and potentially a fire. Ford told U.S. regulators it is aware of reports of three fires in Canada linked to the issue, but unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

The recall covers 410,000 vehicles in the United States and about 464,000 in Canada. Ford dealers will inspect and seal the block heater cable, or replace it if necessary. The recall will begin early next month.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ford Recalling 874,000 Pickup Trucks In North America For Fire Risks
