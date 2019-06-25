Ford Puma Compact Crossover Teased; To Be Revealed Tomorrow

Ford is very much in the SUV/Crossover game. It's been heavily investing in making new cars I this segment and the latest of the lot is called Puma. The company has teased the Puma ahead of its reveal on June 26, 2019. Now we still don't know if it's coming to India but it's likely considering the company is planning to bring in three new SUVs to our market very soon, however, it's early days to say if the Puma will make it to the Indian market.

From what we see in this teaser image, the Puma looks like a compact crossover and looks similar in size to the EcoSport. Will this then be the replacement to the EcoSport? It's unlikely that will happen. The Puma will, most likely, be positioned above the EcoSport, giving the company the growth it needs in terms of portfolio. Ford will build the little crossover at the plant in Craiova, Dolji (Romania) and so it doesn't come as a surprise that Ford Romania has put out a teaser of the Puma.

Details about the compact crossover are scarce however Ford claims a boot space of 456 litres, which it says is enough to stow two golf bags. We wait to see the engine options and the feature list it comes with but we expect it to get the 1-litre Ecoboost engine three cylinder engine. More will be revealed tomorrow so stay tuned!

