Ford Partners With Volkswagen, Amazon To Build Charging Network For Cars

The network of charging stations will be the largest in North America with 12,000 locations and more than 35,000 charge plugs, Ford said.

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was teaming up with Volkswagen AG and Amazon.com to give its future electric car customers a range of charging options from highways to homes.The network of charging stations will be the largest in North America with 12,000 locations and more than 35,000 charge plugs, Ford said.

The No  2 U.S carmaker has laid out plans to invest more than $11 billion in electric vehicles and is targeting majority of its sales from them by 2022.The network will give Ford car owners access to fast charging station sites that will be set up by Volkswagen's Electrify America. Ford is also working with Amazon for installation of home charging setups

