Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety

Emphasising on road safety for children, Ford India has initiated a special engagement zone at its dealerships across the country. The week long initiative being held between November 14-25, 2018 is being conducted as part of Children's Day celebrations and aims to educate children about road safety signs and behaviour using fun games including the Road Safety board game. The drivers of the future will be able to play the game with their parents while their respective Ford gets serviced at the dealership.

In addition, the initiative will also see other activities including painting, quiz and word-finder exercise also being played at Ford dealerships, all of which will be based on the theme of road safety. Children visiting the dealerships will also be given the tour of the service area, wearing safety gear especially made for them, and play the technician. The kids will be given a gift hamper of safety kids including a champion badge and a board game on road safety, according to the company.

Speaking on the initiative, Ford India - President and Managing Director, Anurag Mehrotra said, “From providing the best of safety technology in Ford cars –to– encouraging drivers to be courteous to others while driving and follow rules, we believe in making every effort possible to ensure that every family travels safely.”

Ford has been organising road safety campaigns over the years in India, in a bid to encourage safer driving. In a road safety awareness campaign earlier this year, the automaker reached out to 5000 students and their parents. The automaker had also started a unique Parent Safety Report Card where each student was empowered to rate their parents on traffic rules and driving behaviour like the use of seatbelts and zebra crossing.

Once rated, the students were encouraged to share the scores with their parents. Driving habits, after all, are something children tend to pick up from the elders around them. The idea behind such campaigns is to start the young drivers into better versions when they do legally hit the road in the years to come. We all know how much we could use some better driving sense.

