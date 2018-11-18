New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety

Ford dealerships across India will organise games, tours and activities themed around road safety for children between November 1425, 2018.

View Photos

Emphasising on road safety for children, Ford India has initiated a special engagement zone at its dealerships across the country. The week long initiative being held between November 14-25, 2018 is being conducted as part of Children's Day celebrations and aims to educate children about road safety signs and behaviour using fun games including the Road Safety board game. The drivers of the future will be able to play the game with their parents while their respective Ford gets serviced at the dealership.

Ford

Ford Cars

Endeavour

Freestyle

EcoSport

Mustang

Figo Aspire

Figo

In addition, the initiative will also see other activities including painting, quiz and word-finder exercise also being played at Ford dealerships, all of which will be based on the theme of road safety. Children visiting the dealerships will also be given the tour of the service area, wearing safety gear especially made for them, and play the technician. The kids will be given a gift hamper of safety kids including a champion badge and a board game on road safety, according to the company.

Speaking on the initiative, Ford India - President and Managing Director, Anurag Mehrotra said, “From providing the best of safety technology in Ford cars –to– encouraging drivers to be courteous to others while driving and follow rules, we believe in making every effort possible to ensure that every family travels safely.”

Ford has been organising road safety campaigns over the years in India, in a bid to encourage safer driving. In a road safety awareness campaign earlier this year, the automaker reached out to 5000 students and their parents. The automaker had also started a unique Parent Safety Report Card where each student was empowered to rate their parents on traffic rules and driving behaviour like the use of seatbelts and zebra crossing.

0 Comments

Once rated, the students were encouraged to share the scores with their parents. Driving habits, after all, are something children tend to pick up from the elders around them. The idea behind such campaigns is to start the young drivers into better versions when they do legally hit the road in the years to come. We all know how much we could use some better driving sense.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Endeavour with Immediate Rivals

Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
TAGS :
Ford India Ford cars Safer Roads For India Safer Roads India

Latest News

Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Volkswagen Charged Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Volkswagen Charged Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019
New Mahindra Alturas G4 Key Features Revealed
New Mahindra Alturas G4 Key Features Revealed
All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh
All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ford Cars

Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities