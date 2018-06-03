Ford Opens Technical Training Centre in Chennai

Ford India inaugurated its Technical Training Centre in Chennai. The state-of-the-art facility in Chennai will be the fourth such facility run by Ford to equip technicians from its dealership with future technologies and skills. The facility is located at Ford's Chennai Vehicle Assembly & Engine Plant in Chengalpattu and additionally trains 1500 technicians - taking the total number of trained technicians to 2500 per year across facilities in India.

"Delivering a differentiated experience remains critical to all our initiatives," said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India. "With state of the art training centres across India, we are not only building a strong pool of technicians but also brand ambassadors who will deliver the feels like family experience to our customers."

With six classrooms, the Chennai Technical Training Center will provide technicians understanding of Ford's current and forthcoming product and technologies, provide specialized body shop/paint repair training to enhance the quality of accident repair. The centre also features Connected Studio to facilitate online training for over 200 dealer technicians at a time across locations.

Ford India currently oversees a network of 465 sales and service facilities in 267 cities across the country.

