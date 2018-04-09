Ford Mustang Bullitt Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch

Ford showed off the Mustang Bullitt at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Supposed to a limited edition model, this model is based on the the third generation Mustang. The Mustang Bullitt pays homage to the original 1968 Mustang that was driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt. The one that was showcased at the Detroit Auto Show was done in 'Dark Highland Green' while the model spotted testing is done in black. Also, the grille on the black model gets a slightly thicker chrome surround at the bottom. The Mustang Bullitt is all set to be launched this year for US customers and Ford wants to make sure that the iconic car gives the owners the very best of 'Stang' experience.

The Mustang Bullitt gets the same 5.0-litre V8 engine but has been tuned to belt out more power than the regular Mustang. The Bullitt model makes 480 bhp, which is 20 bhp more than the standard model. The torque output remains the same at 570 Nm. There are a few engine upgrades to which are a bigger throttle body, re-tuned power delivery and the intake manifold has been borrowed from the Shelby GT350. The European-spec model will make only 457 bhp and 529 Nm of peak torque. Th car's engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The top-speed of the American Mustang Bullitt is claimed at 262 kmph, which 13 kmph more than the regular Mustang.

Ford will also offer optional fitments such as electronics package which includes navigation, Recaro sport seats with green stitching and Magne Ride suspension. Ford has gone subtle on the design of the Bullitt which doesn't get any racing stripes, no spoilers, no overdose of badges, just clean, classic matte colours which looks absolutely delicious on the Mustang.

