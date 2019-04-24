Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate For Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Services

Ford Motor Company and Autonomic have signed a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services, which will expand the availability of cloud connectivity services and connected car application development services for the transportation industry. Through this collaboration, Autonomic's automotive cloud will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become the standard connected car solution for Ford vehicles. The collaboration with AWS allows additional partnership and business opportunities for automakers, public transit operators, large-scale fleet operators, and software developers.

Automakers and application developers can leverage the TMC to free themselves from the large investment and extensive time required to build their own connectivity layer. Instead, by connecting via TMC, they can apply those resources to creating innovative products and solutions that differentiate them in their marketplaces. TMC, already connected to millions of vehicles, provides secure, bi-directional connectivity to the cloud from vehicles. It securely ingests and enriches vehicle data in real time, and it gives software developers easy access to the processed data to be able to create rich applications for drivers, fleet-owners, and vehicle manufacturers. TMC is vehicle brand agnostic and provides the API-centric, cloud-based software development experience that developers of mobile applications prefer.

Marcy Klevorn, president of Ford Mobility said, "This collaboration will significantly expand our opportunity to deliver the very best experiences to Ford vehicle and mobility customers. I am excited that our future cloud standard for connected vehicle solutions will be powered by AWS in addition to Autonomic's Transportation Mobility Cloud. Working with AWS and Autonomic, Ford and our mobility partners will have access to the industry-leading mobility platform."

The collaboration represents an expansion of the existing relationships between Ford, Autonomic and AWS

