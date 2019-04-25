New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle

Rivian already has developed two clean-sheet vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision.

RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO and Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company

Rivian announced an equity investment of $500 million from Ford Motor Company. In addition to the investment, the companies have agreed to work together to develop an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle for Ford's growing EV portfolio using Rivian's skateboard platform. Rivian already has developed two clean-sheet vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The company's launch products - the five-passenger R1T pickup and seven-passenger R1S SUV - will deliver up to 644 kilometres of range and provide an unmatched combination of performance, off-road capability and utility, starting in late 2020.

RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO said, "Ford has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, with Bill Ford being one of the industry's earliest advocates, and we are excited to use our technology to get more electric vehicles on the road."

tl9qd4ks

The commercial manufacturing of the R1T will begin in 2020 

Ford intends to develop a new vehicle using Rivian's flexible skateboard platform. This is in addition to Ford's existing plans to develop a portfolio of battery electric vehicles. As part of its previously announced $11 billion EV investment, Ford already has confirmed two key fully electric vehicles: a Mustang-inspired crossover coming in 2020 and a zero-emissions version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.

Rivian remains an independent company. The investment is subject to customary regulatory approval. Following Ford's investment, Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of Automotive, will join Rivian's seven-member board.

Bill Ford, Ford's executive chairman said, "We are excited to invest in and partner with Rivian. I have gotten to know and respect RJ, and we share a common goal to create a sustainable future for our industry through innovation."

