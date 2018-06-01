Ford India Sales Grow By 11 Per Cent In May 2018

American carmaker Ford, announced that its Indian arm Ford India has achieved a combined domestic wholesales and exports in May by per cent to 26,188 vehicles from 23,503 vehicles in May 2017. Moreover, the domestic wholesales in the month of May reached 9,069 vehicles, up from 6,742 units, while exports grew to 17,119 vehicles compared to 16,761 units in May 2017. Ford recently launched the EcoSport S version of its popular compact SUV with the new EcoBoost engine and introduced sunroof as well in the top-of-the-line variant.

Also Read: Ford EcoSport S: Review

Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India, said "Our continued focus on executing our strategic pillars of strong brand, right products, competitive cost and effective scale have ensured our growth which continues to be better than the industry."

Ford India expanded the EcoSport range last month, with the introduction of EcoSport S & 'Signature' editions. The new editions to the EcoSport, gets trendier and sportier design cues while both variants come equipped with power slide sun-roof. Moreover, the EcoSport S has been paired with Ford's 1.0L EcoBoost engine, coupled to a new 6-speed MT.

Also Read: Ford EcoSport Signature Edition Launched In India

"As promised, Ford remains committed to meeting diverse needs of our customers and act on their feedback. The addition of sunroof, a feature that customers have been demanding, is an example of our commitment," Mehrotra added.

Moreover, Ford India also inaugurated its technical training facility in Chennai last month. The new technical training facility is spread over 18,000-sq-ft, and is the fourth such facility run by Ford and will equip 500 technicians with future technologies and skills. With this, the facility takes the total number of trained technicians to 2500 per year across facilities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.