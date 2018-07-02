Ford India Records 37% Increase In Domestic Sales In June 2018

Ford India registered a 37 per cent increase in sales of its vehicles in the domestic market with 8,444 vehicles compared to 6,149 units in the same month last year. The company also reached the one million domestic wholesale milestone. However, exports continue to degrow for Ford India. The company exported 10,386 vehicles against 14,649 units in June 2017 and that's down by a significant margin of 29 per cent. This has had an adverse affect on the company's combined domestic wholesales and exports. The number stood at 18,830 vehicles, compared to 20,828 vehicles in June 2017 and that's a drop of almost 10 per cent.

"With one million domestic wholesale, Ford crossed a significant milestone in June and proud to be the vehicle of choice for One Million families," said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. "The One Million domestic wholesale highlights the success of our ongoing strategy of focusing on strong brand, right products, competitive cost and effective scale. The strategy has ensured us to grow ahead of the industry while increasing retail fuel prices, inflation and thereby interest rates continue to post challenges."

Advertisement

The company had recently launched a new model in its line-up - the Freestyle and it looks like the company has got things going its way. In the coming few months, we'll see the facelift of the Aspire as also the Figo hatchnack and we expect the updated Endeavour too to make its way to India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.