Ford India Recalls 4379 EcoSport SUVs

It was just last year that Ford brought us the EcoSport facelift and that along with the Freestyle have been helping the company when it comes to boosting sales. Though the company saw an overall decline in sales in June 2018, the company's domestic sales grew drastically. The company today announced that it is voluntarily inspecting 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company's Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. According to the company the weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can potentially affect steering control.

The company is also writing to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. Ford calls it a voluntary inspection and says that it is in line with the company's commitment to deliver world-class quality vehicles to its customers.

It was just last year that the company recalled the Fiesta sedan and the Figo hatchback and now it's the newly launch EcoSport. Owners of said affected vehicles will be contacted by Ford dealers/ company officials directly.

