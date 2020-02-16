Ford India Introduces FordPass Connected Tech For All BS6 Models

Ford India has introduced a new FordPass mobile app for all BS6 models to offer a range of connected services to its customers. It allows owners to remotely access their vehicles, locate dealerships, find directions, access service history and seek breakdown assistance among others. The Ford Pass connectivity solution is being offered as a standard fitment across all BS6 compliant models, starting with the recently introduced BS6 Ford Ecosport. So, all BS6 Ford cars will now be equipped with a factory-fitted cloud connected device that enables real time information exchange, for instance, vehicle health alerts, location and fuel information among others.

Speaking about the new feature, Anurag Mehrotra, President & MD Ford India said, "Right from offering Bluetooth a decade ago to voice-enabled SYNC, Ford cars have introduced intuitive technologies that elevate customer experience. In line with our vision, we are now democratizing in-car technologies by offering the connected car solutions across the model range, free-of-cost."

The Ford Pass smartphone application has been divided into four broad categories - Accounts, Move, Find and Guide. As the names suggest, first customers will need to make an 'account' in the smartphone application using basic information in a bid to pair the vehicle to User's smartphone. The 'move' feature will use the cloud-connected device in a Ford car to access and provide real-time vehicle information to its owners. It offers services like remotely start, stop, lock or unlock their vehicle, check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty, check the levels of lubricants, monitor tyre pressure, know the odometer reading, check availability of parts their costs and locate your vehicle. The 'find' feature enables customers to locate what's around them and search for any particular place like restaurants, dealerships, etc. The 'guide' section is the virtual help-desk for customers that connects them to the dedicated customer care when they need it.

